A Fire Alarm, Possible Shots Fired and a Pair of Noise Complaints in Neshoba

Sunday, 6/13/22

12:44 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called by a resident on Hwy 15 near Road 517 about numerous four-wheelers riding up and down the road being noisy and reckless.

7:58 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to make a welfare check at a residence on Road 121.

8:07 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a noise complaint near the Valley View Car Wash.

8:58 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a fire alarm activation on Atkins Street.

9:22 p.m. – Philadephia Police checked on the report of a home being shot near Sherwood Drive.