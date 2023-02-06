A Gunshot in the Leg, A Person in a Ditch and More Shots Fired in Leake

Sunday 2/5/23
12:16 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Red Dog Road for an unknown trouble call.
10:27 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a suspicious person at South Van Buren Street.
1:35 am. – Leake Deputies responded to Pickens Circle for a person shot in the leg.
1:48 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 16.
4:23 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a domestic disturbance on Hayes Street.
11:08 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Roberts Road.
11:45 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle on the side of the road with an unresponsive driver on Kelly Town Road.
1:40 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a disturbance on Harkins Road.
4:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies were given a BOLO for a Ford Explorer for unauthorized use of a vehicle from Neshoba County.
6:57 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Naylor Street for a reported assault.
7:08 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to Old Canton Road for a dispute.
9:21 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Terry Road near the Natchez Trace.
11:33 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on the report of a subject in a ditch on Laurel Hill Road.