A Gunshot in the Leg, A Person in a Ditch and More Shots Fired in Leake

Sunday 2/5/23

12:16 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Red Dog Road for an unknown trouble call.

10:27 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a suspicious person at South Van Buren Street.

1:35 am. – Leake Deputies responded to Pickens Circle for a person shot in the leg.

1:48 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 16.

4:23 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a domestic disturbance on Hayes Street.

11:08 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Roberts Road.

11:45 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle on the side of the road with an unresponsive driver on Kelly Town Road.

1:40 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a disturbance on Harkins Road.

4:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies were given a BOLO for a Ford Explorer for unauthorized use of a vehicle from Neshoba County.

6:57 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Naylor Street for a reported assault.

7:08 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to Old Canton Road for a dispute.

9:21 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Terry Road near the Natchez Trace.

11:33 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on the report of a subject in a ditch on Laurel Hill Road.