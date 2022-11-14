A Leadership Program for Local Youth

HomeLeakeA Leadership Program for Local Youth

The MSU Leake County Extension Office now hosts a program called Leadership Leake every 1st and 3rd Monday from 3:30 pm – 5 pm at the extension office. The next scheduled meeting is next Monday, Nov. 21st.

The program is geared toward youth ages 14-18 who want to develop leadership skills, career exploration, and be a more active part in the community.

Topics to be covered include: congressional award, world food price, community involvement, career exploration activities, record keeping, leadership skills, and more.

For more information or to register, call Toni at 601-267-8036.

 

