HomeLocalA Pair of Accidents and a Fight in Neshoba

A Pair of Accidents and a Fight in Neshoba

by

Thursday, 9/8/22

 

8:53 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries between a car and an 18-wheeler by the Shell at the intersection of Hwy. 16 and Bounds Avenue.

12:05 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on W Beacon Street.

12:50 p.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a black vehicle stolen out of Kosciusko earlier in the day.

6:01 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about an ongoing fight at Westside Park on N Carver Avenue.

6:34 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check on a reckless driver on Pecan Street.

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Moonshining and Felony Child Abuse in Neshoba County

A Vehicle Fire, an Alarm and Trespassing in Neshoba.

New Indictments in Neshoba County

A Theft and a Disturbance in Neshoba

A Pair of Thefts in Neshoba

Suspicious Vehicles, a Burglar Alarm and a Minor Accident in Neshoba

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.