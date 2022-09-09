A Pair of Accidents and a Fight in Neshoba

Thursday, 9/8/22

8:53 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries between a car and an 18-wheeler by the Shell at the intersection of Hwy. 16 and Bounds Avenue.

12:05 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on W Beacon Street.

12:50 p.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a black vehicle stolen out of Kosciusko earlier in the day.

6:01 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about an ongoing fight at Westside Park on N Carver Avenue.

6:34 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check on a reckless driver on Pecan Street.