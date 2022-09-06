A Pair of Thefts in Neshoba

Monday, 9/5/22

1:45 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a burglary that had already occurred at a residence on Bennett Street.

5:45 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to make extra patrols on Road 101.

12:23 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 341.

3:00 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to the Regions Bank on E Main street for a report of possible ATM tampering.

3:07 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the theft of a weapon from a vehicle on Holland Avenue.