HomeLocalA Pair of Thefts in Neshoba

A Pair of Thefts in Neshoba

by

Monday, 9/5/22

 

1:45 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a burglary that had already occurred at a residence on Bennett Street.

5:45 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to make extra patrols on Road 101.

12:23 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 341.

3:00 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to the Regions Bank on E Main street for a report of possible ATM tampering.

3:07 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the theft of a weapon from a vehicle on Holland Avenue.

 

 

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Suspicious Vehicles, a Burglar Alarm and a Minor Accident in Neshoba

A Day of Disturbances in Neshoba

Multiple Child Neglect and DUI Arrests in Neshoba

Gunshots and a Theft in Neshoba

A Broken Truck and a One-Vehicle accident on Neshoba

Capital Murder and Repeat DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.