HomeLocalA possible intrusion and a dumped dozer in Neshoba

A possible intrusion and a dumped dozer in Neshoba

by

 

1:09 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a reported disturbance at the Econo Lodge on Hwy. 16 W.

11:18 a.m. – Nechoba Deputies were sent on a welfare check on Hwy. 491 N.

2:18 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to assist at the intersection of Hwy. 15 and Hwy. 16 for a bulldozer that came off a trailer and was blocking the road.

7:57 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check out a suspicious trash bag on the side of the road on Hwy. 16 E.

9:06 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a residence on County Road 555 when the resident believed they heard voices and movement in their home.

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Accidents and livestock work Neshoba County Deputies

Capital Murder and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

Neshoba Board of Supervisors Announces Meeting on Medical Cannabis

A Disturbing Day for Neshoba Law Enforcement.

Multiple Felony Possession and DUI Arrests in Neshoba

Multiple Disturbances Keep Law Enforcement Busy in Neshoba

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.