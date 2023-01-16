A Possible Runaway Juvenile, an Assault and Loose Livestock in Leake

Monday 1/16/23

12:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies were requested to Hunter Road to assist EMS.

3:08 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a resident hearing someone screaming near Moss Road.

7:53 a.m. – Leake Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) for a possible runaway female juvenile.

11:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to look out for a possible intoxicated driver in a truck on Road 487.

6:35 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a residence on Scott Crossing where a resident said some had walked up to his house and claimed they had been assaulted.

8:46 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on the report of a cow in the road on Hwy. 487 E.