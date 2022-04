Tuesday, 4/26/22

12:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a prowler outside a residence on Road 624.

12:36 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to make a welfare check at the Woodcrest Apartments.

5:18 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a disabled vehicle near road 210.

1:21 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on E. Main Street.

7:09 p.m. – Nesoba Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Road 145.