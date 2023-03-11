A Reckless Driver, 911 calls and a Chase in Leake

Friday 3/10/23

1:57 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a possible forced abduction of a person in a car headed from Neshoba into Leake County on Hy 16.

4:37 p.m. – Lake Deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Hy 25 N.

4:42 p.m. – Leake Deputies were involved in a chase on Hy 35 N that ended near the Lincoln County Line with one person taken into custody.

5:37 p.m. – Carthage Police were called about a reckless driver in Hy 35 N.

7:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about a reckless driver on Red Water Road.

8:13 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a report of multiple 911 hang-up calls at a residence on Waggoner Road.

8:36 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on the report of someone in a helmet walking on Hy 16 where deputies found a disabled motorcycle.

10:03 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a report of numerous 911 calls from a residence on Ruben Road.

11:23 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked by a caller at a residence on College street to watch out for a vehicle in suspected vandalism.