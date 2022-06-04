A Reckless driver, Abandoned Vehicles and a Report of Shots Fired in Neshoba

Friday, 6/4/22

12:04 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a burglar alarm activation at Prince Oil on Center Ave. S.

8:44 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a reckless driver southbound on Hwy. 15 N.

12:43 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a disabled vehicle blocking traffic on Hwy. 16 W.

5:52 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the report of shots fired from a vehicle on Road 365.

6:01 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were given a BOLO for a station wagon pulling a red trailer suspected of being involved in a breaking and entering.

6:06 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on an abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 2606.

6:35 p.m – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of a male who pulled a gun on a passerby on Kosciusko Road.

8:22 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of an impaired driver in the parking lot of Wal-Mart.