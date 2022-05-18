A Stabbing and Reckless Drivers in Neshoba

Tuesday, 5/17/22

12:35 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call about an individual stabbed multiple times on Robin Hood Circle.

12:49 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to Road 101 for unknown trouble.

6:01 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies received a call about a reckless driver on Hwy. 16 W.

7:33 p.m. Philadelphia Police checked on the report of occupants of a vehicle brandishing weapons on Valley View Dr.

9:02 P.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a reckless driver on E. Myrtle Street drag racing.

9:31 p.m. – Philadelphia Police received a noise complaint about loud music on Hwy. 16 W.

10:40 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a disturbance call on Road 616 with possible gunshots followed by a second call at the same location at 11:12 p.m.