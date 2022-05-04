A Structure Fire and Theft of a Church Bus Catalytic Converter in Neshoba

Tuesday, 5/3/22
1:46 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to Kosciusko Road for the use of an unauthorized vechicle.
9:32 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on the report of people fighting in the front yard of a residence on Road 206.
1:16 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on road 206.
2:10 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a structure fire on Hwy. 482.
2:11 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on the report of a catalytic converter stolen from the Antioch church bus.
3:08 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a domestic disturbance on Hayes Street.
6:16 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a traffic hazard on Hwy. 15 Bypass.
8:24 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle on Road 517.
10:19 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked an alarm on Pecan Ave.