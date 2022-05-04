HomeLocalA Structure Fire and Theft of a Church Bus Catalytic Converter in Neshoba

A Structure Fire and Theft of a Church Bus Catalytic Converter in Neshoba

by

 

Tuesday, 5/3/22

 

1:46 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to Kosciusko Road for the use of an unauthorized vechicle.

9:32 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on the report of people fighting in the front yard of a residence on Road 206.

1:16 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on road 206.

2:10 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a structure fire on Hwy. 482.

2:11 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on the report of a catalytic converter stolen from the Antioch church bus.

3:08 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a domestic disturbance on Hayes Street.

6:16 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a traffic hazard on Hwy. 15 Bypass.

8:24 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle on Road 517.

10:19 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked an alarm on Pecan Ave.

 

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Shots Fired and Suspicious Vehicles in Neshoba

Notice of Open Neshoba County Board of Supervisors meetings May, and June 2022

A Theft of Tools and Equipment on Hwy 19 in Neshoba

A Disabled School Bus and Trouble at the Casino

Murder, Burglary, and Grand Theft Auto in Neshoba Arrests

Neshoba Law Enforcement Deals With Reckless Driving and a Livestock Hazard

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.