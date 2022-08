Friday, 8/12/22

12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on E Myrtle Street when the occupant called and said they were being threatened by someone at their door.

2:06 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to suspicious activity at the Spaceway on Pecan Ave.

8:36 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to check on the report of several vehicles without handicapped stickers parked in handicapped parking at a business on W Beacon Street.