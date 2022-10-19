Multiple Crashes and Theft in Leake County

6:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Barnes Volunteer Fire Department were called to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of County Line Rd. and Coon Creek Rd. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. No one was injured in the accident.

12:49 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, EMS, Leake Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Hwy 25 and Hwy 16. No major injuries were reported.

3:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call reporting that a vehicle struck a limb that was hanging down in the roadway of Hwy 487 in the Tuscola area, resulting in a broken windshield.

3:23 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Ludlow Rd where a caller reported that someone was taking stuff off of a truck in their backyard.