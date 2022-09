Wednesday, 9/7/22

9:05 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call about trespassers on Holland Avenue.

9:33 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to assist a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 15 S.

12:20 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a vehicle fire at McDonald’s on Central Drive.

12:52 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on the report of a reckless driver on Hwy. 19 S.

6:43 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to an alarm activation on Central Drive.