A Vehicle fire and a Pair of Accidents in Neshoba

Wednesday, 5/4/22

6:59 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Hwy. 16 by the casinos.

7:27 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident with possible injuries on Hwy. 19 N. near Road 185.

8:49 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to check on a suspicious vehicle on Byrd Ave.

3:49 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on reckless drivers on four-wheelers on Road 602.

3:56 p.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for an F-150 driven by a suspect wanted for child molestation.

7:15 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a burglar alarm on Highland Ave.

8:18 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a vehicle fire on Road 616.

10:27 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on suspicious people walking in the street on Hwy. 492.