HomeLocalAAA: Attala Now Has Third-Highest Gas Prices In Mississippi

AAA: Attala Now Has Third-Highest Gas Prices In Mississippi

by

Two weeks ago, there were 11 counties with an average gas price higher than Attala County.  Now, there are only two.  AAA says prices in the county are up more than eight cents just in the past week pushing over the $4 mark again to an average of $4.01.  The only counties where gas is more expensive are Claiborne—which historically has the highest prices in Mississippi—and Tunica.  The auto club says the cost of filling up a car in Leake County has climbed almost two cents a gallon in the past week—the average price now around $3.91.  And in Neshoba County, it’s $3.88, not much change from a week ago.  Statewide, AAA says the average price at the pump is up more than seven cents.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Felony Child Abuse and Multiple Burglary Arrests in Leake and Attala

B-MO and the Kicks Crew Team Up with Kix & Ronnie to Get-R-DUNN for Central Mississippi Teachers!

Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Assault in Attala and Leake Arrests

Petit Larceny and Drug Charges in Leake and Attala

Felony Fleeing, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and more in Attala and Leake Arrests

Local Gas Prices Still Among Highest In MS

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.