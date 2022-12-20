Accident and Disturbances in Leake

On Sunday at 12:02 p.m., officer was dispatched to Pearl Hill Road for a one-vehicle accident where it was reported that a vehicle hit the ditch and overturned.

At 3:57 p.m., Lena Dollar General requested deputies come to the store to deal with a disturbance from a person who had previously been banned from the store for stealing several times.

At 6:39 p.m., deputies were requested to a residence on Hwy 16 for a report of suspicious persons in the area.

At 7:9 p.m., there was a report of an accident with no injuries or road blockage on Highway 35 just past Pleasant Hill Road.

On Monday at 2:02 a.m., there was a report of a woods fire at Highway 35 and Red Dog Road. The fire was quickly extinguished.