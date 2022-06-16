HomeLocalAccidents and a Silent Alarm in Neshoba

Accidents and a Silent Alarm in Neshoba

by

 

 

Wednesday, 6/16/22 

1:14 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to check out the report of a vehicle driving up and down the road honking the horn outside a residence on Road 234.

10:36 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a disturbance between Cato and Murphy USA on W. Beacon Street.

11:11 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to an accident with no injuries at the intersection of W. Beacon Street and McCay Ave.

11:31 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a silent hold-up alarm at Philadelphia Gun and Pawn on Posey Avenue.

12:28 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to an accident with no injuries by Performance Therapy on W. Beacon Street.

9:27 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on a suspicious person on a bridge at Hwy. 15 and Road 2424.

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Stolen Trailer in Neshoba

Grand Larceny and Drug Trafficking in Neshoba Arrests

Accidents and Alarms in Neshoba

Neshoba Board of Supervisors to Hold Auction for the Old Coliseum Flooring

A Fire Alarm, Possible Shots Fired and a Pair of Noise Complaints in Neshoba

A Pair of No-Injury Accidents Saturday in Neshoba

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.