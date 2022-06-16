Accidents and a Silent Alarm in Neshoba

Wednesday, 6/16/22

1:14 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to check out the report of a vehicle driving up and down the road honking the horn outside a residence on Road 234.

10:36 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a disturbance between Cato and Murphy USA on W. Beacon Street.

11:11 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to an accident with no injuries at the intersection of W. Beacon Street and McCay Ave.

11:31 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a silent hold-up alarm at Philadelphia Gun and Pawn on Posey Avenue.

12:28 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to an accident with no injuries by Performance Therapy on W. Beacon Street.

9:27 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on a suspicious person on a bridge at Hwy. 15 and Road 2424.