Accidents and an errant tire in Neshoba

1:06 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to a call to help Choctaw Police with a violent patron at the Silver Star Casino.

2:49 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to the Super Inn on Hwy. 16 for a disturbance.

3:45 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of people fighting in the street on A. Ave.

11:13 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies checked out a burglar alarm on Hwy. 21 S.

11:46 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to an accident with no injuries on Hwy. 482.

1:24 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle off a bridge in the water on County Road 107 but there were no occupants in the vehicle.

2:30 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to the Citizens Bank for a report that a tire had left a vehicle and crashed through a window at the bank.

5:03 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Hwy 19 N.