Accidents and Shots Fired in Neshoba

Tuesday, 6/29/22

1:22 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to Christine Street for a report of shots fired by a subject that was on foot in the area.

6:09 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a cow in the road on Road 729 near Road 727.

6:54 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a suspicious subject asking for money at the Wal-Mart on W. Beacon Street.

8:23 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an accident with no injuries when a vehicle hit a light pole on Holland Avenue near Line Street.

8:27 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a second accident on Holland Avenue also with no injuries.

9:01 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to First Baptist Church off Pecan Avenue for an accident with injuries.

9:23 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of someone trying to get into a residence on Henley Avenue.

9:34 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of gunshots fired near the Trinity Baptist Church on Center Avenue S.