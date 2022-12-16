HomeLeakeAccidents Thursday Evening in Leake

Accidents Thursday Evening in Leake

On Thursday at 4:12 p.m., officer responded to a report of an accident at Center Hill Church.

At 4:33 p.m., there was a report of a disturbance, over car keys, on Park Ridge Lane.

At 5:54 p.m., there was a report of an accident of Highway 16 east where a car rear-ended an eighteen wheeler.  One lane was blocked.  EMS was dispatched.

At 6:47 p.m., a resident on Blanch Street reported that someone had broken into their home.

At 8:34 p.m., there was a call requesting officers to the trailer park on Old Canton Road.  Caller said that there was an unfamiliar vehicle in the area that was making the residents nervous.

At 9:14 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence on Dorrill Street for a domestic disturbance.

 

 

 

 

