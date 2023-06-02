HomeLocalAggravated Assault and Burglary Neshoba Arrests

Aggravated Assault and Burglary Neshoba Arrests

ROBERT LEGER, 25, of Shubuta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

BRIANNA MARTIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, PPD.  Bond $2,500, $0.

 

JOSHUA ANDREW MCADORY, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $0, $0, $400, $800, $800, $400, $60.

 

JONATHAN PHILLIP MCGEE, 31, of Walnut Grove, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ARION MOORE, 18, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life X 4, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle X 2, PPD.  Bond $10,000, X 2.

 

CEDRIC ADARIUS SAVAGE, 41, of Birmingham, AL, Trespassing, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

JOHN TOWNES SIMMONS IV, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $800, $600.

 

JAMES NOLAN SMITH, 60, of Union, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

HAROLD SOCKEY, 39, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

