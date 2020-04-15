Home » Leake » Aggravated Assault, Child Endangerment, and Other Recent Arrests in Leake County

Aggravated Assault, Child Endangerment, and Other Recent Arrests in Leake County

Posted on

CHELSSIA BELL, 29, of Carthage, Felony Child Abuse, Child Endangerment, Warrant x 3, Leake County Circuit Court.

 

ZACHARY S BISHOP, 27, of Carthage, Aggravated Domestic Violence, Public Drunk, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Leake County Circuit Court.

 

BENNIE FICKLIN, 58, DUI – First Offense, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, Carthage Municipal Court.

 

SAMANTHA FRAZIER, 33, of Walnut Grove, DUI – First Offense, Driving with Suspended / Revoked License, Improper Equipment on Motor Vehicle, Carthage Municipal Court.

 

TYQUAIL HAMLIN, 18, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault, Carthage Municipal Court.

 

KEVIN J KENNEDY, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Driving with Suspended / Revoked License, No Insurance, Carthage Municipal Court.

 

JESSE D SULLIVAN, 26, of Kosciusko, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Kosciusko Municipal Court.

