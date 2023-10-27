Aggravated Assault on Police and Multiple Felony False Pretenses in Philadelphia Arrests

HomeLocalAggravated Assault on Police and Multiple Felony False Pretenses in Philadelphia Arrests

DARIUS BURKS, 28, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, PPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

AMY R BURNHAM, 38, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, PPD.  Bond $500, $500.

 

ANDRIKA T CARTER, 23, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Chancery Court Bench Warrant – PPD, Shoplifting, PPD.  Bond $500, $0, $1,000.

 

TAEKUAN COHEN, 19, of Jackson, Felony False Pretenses, Hold – Detainer for Winston County Circuit Court, PPD.  Bond $50,000, $0.

 

JEROME COLLINS, 22, of Terry, Felony False Pretenses, Hold – Detainer for Winston County Circuit Court, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, PPD.  Bond $50,000, $0, N/A.

 

MARICE COLLINS, 21, of Terry, Felony False Pretenses, Hold – Detainer for Winston County Circuit Court, PPD.  Bond $50,000, $0.

 

CHANDRA R EASLEY, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

MARQUAIL D FINLEY, 33, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault on a LEO in the Line of Duty, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A, $500, $500, $1,500, $800.

 

TAMIKA L KELLY, 47, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, PPD.  Bond $600.

 

TERRY LEWIS, 54, of Union, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, PPD.  Bond $2,000, $500, $1,000.

 

JABORIS MATTHEWS, 18, of Louisville, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Hold – Detainer for MDOC Probation Parole – Winston County Circuit Court, PPD.  Bond $10,000, N/A.

 

DIASIA MCALLISTER, 27, of Jackson, Felony False Pretenses, Hold – Detainer for Winston County Circuit Court, PPD.  Bond $50,000, N/A.

 

BRYSON K SAM, 26, of Conehatta, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond $500.

 

LESLIE SHOEMAKE, 46, of Conehatta, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

DAVION S TUBBY, 29, of Philadelphia, Warrant – PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

LAKISHA A WILLIS, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Running Stop Sign, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

