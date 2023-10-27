Aggravated Assault on Police and Multiple Felony False Pretenses in Philadelphia Arrests

DARIUS BURKS, 28, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, PPD. Bond $1,000.

AMY R BURNHAM, 38, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, PPD. Bond $500, $500.

ANDRIKA T CARTER, 23, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Chancery Court Bench Warrant – PPD, Shoplifting, PPD. Bond $500, $0, $1,000.

TAEKUAN COHEN, 19, of Jackson, Felony False Pretenses, Hold – Detainer for Winston County Circuit Court, PPD. Bond $50,000, $0.

JEROME COLLINS, 22, of Terry, Felony False Pretenses, Hold – Detainer for Winston County Circuit Court, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, PPD. Bond $50,000, $0, N/A.

MARICE COLLINS, 21, of Terry, Felony False Pretenses, Hold – Detainer for Winston County Circuit Court, PPD. Bond $50,000, $0.

CHANDRA R EASLEY, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, PPD. Bond $1,500, $500.

MARQUAIL D FINLEY, 33, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault on a LEO in the Line of Duty, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD. Bond N/A, N/A, $500, $500, $1,500, $800.

TAMIKA L KELLY, 47, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, PPD. Bond $600.

TERRY LEWIS, 54, of Union, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, PPD. Bond $2,000, $500, $1,000.

JABORIS MATTHEWS, 18, of Louisville, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Hold – Detainer for MDOC Probation Parole – Winston County Circuit Court, PPD. Bond $10,000, N/A.

DIASIA MCALLISTER, 27, of Jackson, Felony False Pretenses, Hold – Detainer for Winston County Circuit Court, PPD. Bond $50,000, N/A.

BRYSON K SAM, 26, of Conehatta, Public Drunk, PPD. Bond $500.

LESLIE SHOEMAKE, 46, of Conehatta, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, PPD. Bond N/A.

DAVION S TUBBY, 29, of Philadelphia, Warrant – PPD. Bond N/A.

LAKISHA A WILLIS, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Running Stop Sign, PPD. Bond $1,500, $500, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.