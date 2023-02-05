Alarms, a Downed Utility Line and a Fight at the High School in Leake

HomeLeakeAlarms, a Downed Utility Line and a Fight at the High School in Leake

Saturday 2/4/23

 

3:18 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to Kelly Kincaide Road for a report of property damage.

9:05 a.m. Leake Deputies checked on the report of a pickup truck off the road on Hwy 35 just north of Tyson.

10:27 a.m. – Carthage Police were called about a utility line down on Hwy 16.

12:04 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist EMS on Cole Avenue in Walnut Grove.

12:40 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Hwy 16 W.

1:45 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked another residential alarm on Estes Mill Road.

4:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Leake Central Hich School for a fight.

8:07 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a trespasser at a residence near Standing Pine Road.

 

 

