Alarms, Accidents, and a Shots Fired in Leake

Monday 2/6/23

8:02 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Nichols Lane.

8:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about shots fired in the vicinity of Redwater School near Lillie Billy Road.

8:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a disturbance on Cook Street.

8:56 p.m. – Carthage Police checked a fire alarm on E. Franklin Street.

10:38 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check on an abandoned vehicle on Wright Lane.

1:10 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on County Line Road.

4:03 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Westbrook Square Apartments on Hwy 16.

4:14 p.m. – Carthage Police checked a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 35.

6:56 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Danny’s Fast Lane Oil Change on Hwy 16 for the report of a burglary.

7:40 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a prowler on Williams Loop Road.

8:18 p.m. – Carthage Police were issued a BOLO for a Ford Explorer for unauthorized Use.

8:57 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Watkins Road for a possible prowler.