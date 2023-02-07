Alarms, Accidents, and a Shots Fired in Leake

Monday 2/6/23
8:02 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Nichols Lane.
8:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about shots fired in the vicinity of Redwater School near Lillie Billy Road.
8:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a disturbance on Cook Street.
8:56 p.m. – Carthage Police checked a fire alarm on E. Franklin Street.
10:38 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check on an abandoned vehicle on Wright Lane.
1:10 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on County Line Road.
4:03 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Westbrook Square Apartments on Hwy 16.
4:14 p.m. – Carthage Police checked a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 35.
6:56 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Danny’s Fast Lane Oil Change on Hwy 16 for the report of a burglary.
7:40 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a prowler on Williams Loop Road.
8:18 p.m. – Carthage Police were issued a BOLO for a Ford Explorer for unauthorized Use.
8:57 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Watkins Road for a possible prowler.