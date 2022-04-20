HomeLocalAlarms and a Feisty Dog in Neshoba

Alarms and a Feisty Dog in Neshoba

2:42 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a residence on County Road 561.

4:22 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a two-vehicle accident with injuries at County Road 2610 near County Road 381.

8:52 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check out unknown people on a property on Hwy. 15 N.

10:59 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to go to a residence on County Road 545 for a resident complaining the neighbor’s dog had tried to bite him.

2:13 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to an alarm at a residence on County Road 602.

7:28 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a trespassing call on Hwy. 488.

 

 

