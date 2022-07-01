HomeLocalAlarms and A Neighbor Annoyed by Shots Being Fired in Neshoba

Alarms and A Neighbor Annoyed by Shots Being Fired in Neshoba

Thursday, 6/30/22

 

12:35 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a suspicious person walking through people’s yards on Martin Luther King Drive.

1:03 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to an alarm activation at a residence on Road 383.

11:58 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to Road 210 for unknown trouble involving a trespasser.

1:13 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the report of shots being fired by a neighbor next to his residence on Road 549.

3:45 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a residential burglar alarm activation on Road 387.

 

 

 

 

