Sunday, 9/12/22

11:35 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to an accident with no reported injuries in the parking lot of Domino’s Pizza on W Beacon Street.

7:30 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an alarm activation at Gray James Sales on Pecan Avenue.

9:30 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of an alarm activation at Tractor Supply on Hwy. 16 w.