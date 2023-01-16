Alert Issued for Missing Louisville Teen

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss of Louisville. He is described as a black male, five-foot-eight inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday, January 11, at about 7:30 am in the 100 block of Dean Dr. in Winston County. Montevious Goss was last seen getting into a green Dodge single-cab pickup traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Montevious Goss, contact Louisville Police Department at 662-773-3511 or 911.