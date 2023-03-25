An Accident, A Disabled Eighteen-Wheeler, and a Grass Fire in Leake

Friday 3/24/23

12:25 a.m. – Leake Deputies were involved in a chase in the vicinity of Ealy Road.

4:00 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver coming from Philadelphia on Hy 16.

7:43 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist a jail officer on a pickup on Sanders Lane.

10:21 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on HY 16 E at Midway Road.

10:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to assist at the Jail off Hy 16.

12:07 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about livestock on the road on HY 35 S.

12:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call by a resident who wanted deputies to stop vehicles speeding by his home on Hy 16 W.

1:52 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Hy 16 W.

3:26 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a disabled eighteen-wheel truck blocking the road on Gunter Road.

4:20 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to an out-of-control grass fire on Freeny Road.

4:21 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Hy 488.

5:20 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called by a resident of Laurel Hill Road about a possible breaking and entering at their home.