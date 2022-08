Sunday, 8/28/22

7:31 a.m. – Philadephia Police responded to an alarm at the Dollar General on Pecan Street.

2:10 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a suspicious person with a possible weapon on Plattsburg Road.

6:40 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a resident of DIA 0022 who said a vehicle damaged their mailbox.