Saturday, 9/11/22

8:53 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a possible impaired driver on W. Beacon Street.

12:11 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of a resident who found someone’s driver’s license near Hospital Street on Range Avenue.

4:48 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of an assault with possible injuries on Cora Street.

6:51 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a roll-over accident with possible injuries on Hwy. 16 near Tractor Supply.