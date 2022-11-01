An Intoxicated Driver, Harassed by a Drunk Employee, and more in Leake

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

12:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Hunter Road regarding a disturbance in progress at a residence there.

1:39 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a vehicle in the roadway on Hopoca Rd just off Hwy 35. The caller also stated that the driver appeared to be passed out. Deputies arrived on scene to find a possibly intoxicated driver.

2:18 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Martin Luther King Dr. for a disturbance in progress.

2:42 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a break-in at a residence on Sanders Lane.

3:55 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to Fairway gas station where an employee was reportedly drunk and harassing customers in the parking lot.