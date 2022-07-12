An Intoxicated Employee and a Crash at County Line in Leake

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

1:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Melvin Carson Road in the Ofahoma area.

9:38 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle driving recklessly on HWY 16 near Dirt Cheap and Burkes.

10:06 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to McDonalds regarding a disturbance involving a possibly intoxicated employee.

10:21 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to reports of a fender bender involving two vehicles in the parking lot in front of AT&T on HWY 16 West.

3:55 p.m. – Barnes Volunteer Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at County Line Road. No injuries were reported.

4:10 p.m. – Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department dispatched to a residence on Hudson Road when a caller stated that there was smoke coming from the roof of the home. It turned out to be a system on the home that mists the tin roof with water to keep it cooler.