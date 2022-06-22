An Intoxicated Female and a Sneaky Snake in Neshoba

Tuesday, 6/22/22

2:49 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to check out the report of an intoxicated female walking in the street on Valley View Drive.

4:08 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a suspicious male walking in the road on Road 610.

8:04 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a residence on Cora Street to see about a juvenile that had been assaulted by an adult on Homer Street.

10:17 p.m – Neshoba Deputies were requested to assist a juvenile who was home alone at a residence on Road 622 and found a large snake in their kitchen.