Area High School Football Games moved to Thursday

As many as 10 area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday in response to impending weather.
The following will kickoff at 7pm Thursday due to weather:
Morton at Clarkdale
West Lauderdale at Kosciusko
Choctaw Central at Louisville
Newton County Academy at Sylva Bay Academy
Neshoba Central at Canton
Noxubee County at Corinth
Noxapater at French Camp
Taylorsville at Heidelberg
Puckett at Bay Springs
Northeast Lauderdale at Leake Central (7:30PM kick)
The following were previously scheduled to kickoff Thursday 7pm due to fall break:
Philadelphia at Lake
Quitman at Newton County
Stringer at Union
Newton at Scott Central
Nanih Waiya at Bruce