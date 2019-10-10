Area High School Football Games moved to Thursday

As many as 10 area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday in response to impending weather.

The following will kickoff at 7pm Thursday due to weather:

Morton at Clarkdale

West Lauderdale at Kosciusko

Choctaw Central at Louisville

Newton County Academy at Sylva Bay Academy

Neshoba Central at Canton

Noxubee County at Corinth

Noxapater at French Camp

Taylorsville at Heidelberg

Puckett at Bay Springs

Northeast Lauderdale at Leake Central (7:30PM kick)

The following were previously scheduled to kickoff Thursday 7pm due to fall break:

Philadelphia at Lake

Quitman at Newton County

Stringer at Union

Newton at Scott Central

Nanih Waiya at Bruce