Arrests Made in the Shooting Death of Kenwon Tyshon Riley

Michael Lecole Summers, Tashey Shaniece Johnson, and Aaliyah Caulisa Lusk (pictured below) have all been arrested and charged with murder. Kosciusko Police Department says the three were arrested for the April 29th shooting death of Kenwon Tyshon Riley. The incident took place at North Side Park. KPD says they have each been given a $250,000 bond and have been booked in the Leake County Jail.

Kosciusko Police Department expressed their thanks to Attala County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and US Marshals for their assistance in the case.

Kiara Deshay Brown (pictured below) of Kosciusko, Mississippi is wanted for questioning in regards to the shooting death of Mr. Riley. Kosciusko Police asks that if you or someone you know is aware of her location please contact law enforcement in the jurisdiction that she is located.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this case, Kosciusko Police Department asks that you contact a KPD Investigator at 662-289-3131.