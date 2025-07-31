Big Deals!
HomeAttalaAssault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Felony DUI in Leake and Attala

Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Felony DUI in Leake and Attala

by
SHARE NOW
Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Felony DUI in Leake and Attala

SCOTT W BRANTLEY, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

JIMASRICK L DIXON, 41, of Meridian, Hold for Other County, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, False ID, KPD.  Bond N/A, $1,200, $1,300.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

SHANIKA GRAY, 42, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, CPD.  Bond $1,639.25.

https://neshobacountyfair.org/digital-program/

 

JEREMY HARRIS, 21, of Madison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $1,400.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

 

AKARION L JOHNSON, 19, of West, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Careless Driving, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

ANTHONY D LOPEZ-VASQUEZ, 18, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Hold for ICS, CPD.  Bond $239.25, N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos

 

RAYMOND MCMILLAN, 68, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, PPD.  Bond N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

WESLEY A NORRIS, 41, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Reckless Driving, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $45,000, $248, $389.25.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

JUSTIN I PHILLIPS, 44, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

BRAXTON SAVELL, 18, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Improper Lane Usage, Giving or Selling Alcohol to a Minor, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

BOBBY TOWNSEND, 28, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

https://neshobacountyfair.org/digital-program/

 

PHILIP L WOODLING, 33, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Aggravated Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

Embezzlement, Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person, Contraband in Prison, and Multiple Aggravated Domestic Assault Charges in Leake and Attala

Aggravated DUI, Shoplifting, and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

Burglary, Domestic Assault, Felony DUI, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Felony Assault on LEO, Shoplifting, and DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Drug Possession with Intent, and Gratification of Lust in Attala and Leake Arrests

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos
https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/