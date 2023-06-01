Assaults, Trespassing, DUIs, and Drug Charges in Philadelphia Arrests

TONY A DONALD, 56, of Union, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0.

MEROSKIE L HARRINGTON, 22, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical to Create Fear, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, PPD. Bond N/A, $0.

RICHARD S HARVEY, 30, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD. Bond $800.

BRUCE D JONES, 49, of Louisville, Trespassing After Notice of Non-Permission, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $600, N/A.

KEDAYTON KIRKLAND, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Attempt to Commit a Crime, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, PPD. Bond $25,000, N/A.

MARCUS D MCDONALD, 43, of Philadelphia, Warrant – City of Philadelphia, PPD. Bond N/A.

RICHARD D MONCRIEF, 59, of Choctaw, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD. Bond $800, $800, $800.

PATRICK MORRIS, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, PPD. Bond $5,000.

DOMINQUEZ T RHONEY, 27, of Collinsville, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, PPD. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,500, $500, $500.

JERRY J RICHARDSON, 46, of Preston, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.

SHAQUILLE SHUMAKER, 27, of Louisville, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, PPD. Bond $0.

CURTIS W TISDALE, 31, of Louisville, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, PPD. Bond $0.

MONTERO WILLIS, 20, of Carthage, Shoplifting, PPD. Bond $1,000.

ANTONIOUS D YARBROUGH, 47, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, Warrant – Chancery Court, PPD. Bond $0, $0.