Attempts to Steal Property & a Break-In in Leake County

Tuesday May 10th, 2022

1:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on HWY 35 North near the area when they received reports of someone attempting to steal property.

6:23 a.m. – Carthage Police, Leake County Deputies, and MS HWY Patrol were notified of a white 18-wheeler that was currently traveling on HWY 35 South toward Walnut Grove. The caller stated they were driving recklessly on HWY 16 and had run off the roadway as well as run other vehicles off the road.

11:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a break-in at a residence on Pleasant Hill Road.

