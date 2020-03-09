Biden in Mississippi, Sanders in Michigan before primaries

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, left, gestures while seated next to U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., prior to speaking at New Hope Baptist Church, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Seated right, is Thompson's daughter, B.J. Thompson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden worshiped at a predominantly African American church in Mississippi, two days before the state’s primary.

It’s a state where black voters will play a pivotal role.

Rival Bernie Sanders is campaigning in Michigan, the biggest prize among the six states voting Tuesday.

A Mississippi congressman who introduced Biden to the congregation called Biden “the comeback kid.” Biden struggled in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada but won decisively in South Carolina, boosted by African American voters.

He also had a strong showing on Super Tuesday. Sanders, attempting to bolster his own appeal with African Americans, announced the endorsement of the Rev. Jesse Jackson.