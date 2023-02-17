Breaking and Entering, a Tree Down, Accidents and Shoplifting in Leake

Thursday 2/16/23

1:19 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a residence on Hwy 16 to check for a prowler.

1:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Alena Drive.

8:12 a.m. – Carthage Police checked another report of a disturbance on Alena Drive.

12:17 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a one-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Hwy 16.

12:36 p.m. – Leake law enforcement was issued a BOLO for a black Nissan Ultima used in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia Thursday.

2:44 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on livestock on the road on Hwy 35 N.

3:09 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a residence on Big Springs Road for a breaking and entering call.

6:17 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a residence on Big Springs Road for a disturbance.

7:16 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to remove someone from a residence on Alena Drive.

8:12 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check the report of someone who had broken into a vehicle and was sleeping inside at the Westwood Square Apartments on Hwy 16.

9:02 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Hwy 43 S near the New Jerusalem Church.

9:35 p.m. – Leake law enforcement was issued a second BOLO for a black Nissan Ultima used in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia Thursday.

9:47 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist EMS with a call on Estes Mill Road.

9:50 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to check a shoplifting report at Wal Mart on Hwy 16.

9:59 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Laurel Hill Road near the Galilee Church.

11:35 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check a tree down across the Natchez Trace near mile marker 142.