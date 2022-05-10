Breaking and Entering and a Motorcycle Accident in Neshoba

Monday, 5/9/22

3:52 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were alerted to a fall with injuries at the Neshoba County Jail.

3:33 p.m. – Philadelphia Policer were asked to check on a disabled vehicle on E main Street.

3:39 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a breaking and entering at a residence on Road 260.

3:58 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check on the report of a juvenile female who left home without permission with an adult.

5:43 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a disturbance on Ingram Street.

8:47 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a motorcycle accident with no reported injuries on Hwy. 21 S.

10:31 p.m. – Neshoba deputies were asked to make extra patrols at a residence on Road 101 because the resident heard something in the woods outside their house.