HomeLocalBreaking and Entering and a No Injury Accident in Neshoba

Breaking and Entering and a No Injury Accident in Neshoba

by

Friday, 9/9/22

 

11:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a suspicious person walking in the road on Hwy. 15 S.

12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of a suspect threatening an employee at a business on W Main Street.

2:12 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to perform a welfare check on a female subject on S Church Street.

5:55 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a business motion alarm on Hospital Road.

7:00 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a breaking and entering that had occurred at a residence on Road 505.

9:53 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to an accident with no reported injuries on Pecan Avenue.

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Drug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba

A Pair of Accidents and a Fight in Neshoba

Moonshining and Felony Child Abuse in Neshoba County

A Vehicle Fire, an Alarm and Trespassing in Neshoba.

New Indictments in Neshoba County

A Theft and a Disturbance in Neshoba

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.