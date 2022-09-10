Breaking and Entering and a No Injury Accident in Neshoba

Friday, 9/9/22
11:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a suspicious person walking in the road on Hwy. 15 S.
12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of a suspect threatening an employee at a business on W Main Street.
2:12 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to perform a welfare check on a female subject on S Church Street.
5:55 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a business motion alarm on Hospital Road.
7:00 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a breaking and entering that had occurred at a residence on Road 505.
9:53 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to an accident with no reported injuries on Pecan Avenue.