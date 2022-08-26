HomeLocalBreaking and Entering and a Pair of Issues on Holland Ave. in Neshoba

Breaking and Entering and a Pair of Issues on Holland Ave. in Neshoba

Thursday, 8/25/22

 

10:29 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a possible breaking and entering at a home on W Main Street.

10:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a truck that, while being stopped by another officer, had one of its load of logs hit by a second vehicle in another lane.

4:08 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on an accident with no reported injuries on MS 482 near Road 743.

5:11 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the report of a person on the road on Road 383 trying to flag down passing motorists.

9:13 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a reckless driver on Holland Ave.

9:34 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a residence on Tank Street for a welfare check.

 

 

 

 

