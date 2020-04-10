Breaking! Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces Michael Lasseter as Acting Director for Mississippi Fair Commission

Commissioner Gipson will be on the Main Event Monday morning with LOLLYDUDE. Tune in around 7:15 and 8:30

JACKSON, Miss. – Chairman of the Mississippi Fair Commission Andy Gipson announced that Michael Lasseter has been detailed to the Mississippi Fair Commission to serve as Acting Director. In this role, Lasseter will oversee the operations of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

“Michael has proven himself for more than two decades at the Department of Agriculture and most recently has been my project director for construction at the new Mississippi Trade Mart and the Coliseum seat replacement project at the Fairgrounds. He is familiar with the personnel and activities there and has my full confidence. The Mississippi Fair Commission will be conducting a search for a permanent executive director; but, with all events canceled at the Fairgrounds for the next few months due to the COVID-19 emergency, we have plenty of time to make that decision. In the meantime, Michael will be detailed to the Fair Commission to serve as acting director and will work with staff to prepare for events later this summer as well as the Mississippi State Fair this fall,” said Andy Gipson, Chairman of the Mississippi Fair Commission.

Lasseter has 21 years of experience at the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. His most recent role is serving as the agriculture project manager in the Market Development Division where he is responsible for the Cattle and Grain Market News, Catfish Processing Reports, as well as overseeing the Department’s Organic Cost-Share Program, Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program, and GAP/GHP Certification Cost-Share Program. Lasseter has also been serving as the project director for the construction of the new Mississippi Trade Mart in addition to other improvement projects such as the seat replacement project at the Coliseum and various projects at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum. In addition, he is the agency’s chief videographer and video producer.

Lasseter earned his B.S. in Communications and Business from Mississippi College. He is working towards a Master’s Degree in Business and Human Relations from Amberton University. He holds a Mississippi Real Estate license and a Mississippi Insurance license. He resides in Brandon with his wife, Cheryl, and their two children.