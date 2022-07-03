Burglar Alarms and a Breathalyzer in Neshoba

Saturday, 7/3/22

6:00 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to Hillcrest Apartments on Church Street for a loud music complaint.

6:01 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to bring a portable breathalyzer to the Silver Star Casino for possible underage drinking.

9:43 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a burglar alarm on E Main Street.

9:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to W Beacon Street for a trespasser that was reportedly a possible suspect in a breaking and entering incident last week.

12:18 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a burglar alarm at Prince Oil Company on E Hospital Road.

12:44 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to another burglar alarm at Brown Bottling Company on Weyerhaeuser Street.

8:30 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a burglar alarm at the Citizens Bank on E Main Street.