Burglary and Possession of a Distillery in Neshoba Arrests

AUSTIN TODD JARRIEL, 22, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 33, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

CALVIN DWIGHT MONCRIEASE, 27, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond  $0.

 

SAMANTHA MARIE MURRAY, 34, of DeKalb, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

NYEIN ZAW OO, 40, of St. Paul, MN, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond  $1,500.

 

JOHN EDWARD PALMER JR, 40, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

RICHARD ARTHUR PAYNE, 40, of Union, Burglary of a Dwelling X 2, UPD.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

RANDY LEE PICKENS, 67, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TONY RHODES, 67, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSEPH WAYNE ROBERTSON, 39, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

BRENTON SMITH, 38, of Philadelphia, Speeding, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

DARLENE SPIVEY, 34, of Forest, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

TERRANCE LEE THOMAS, 23, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOHNATHAN REED WILLIS, 42, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Distillery, Possession of Untaxed Whiskey, Possession of Distillery, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600, $5,000, $600, $0.

 

ROBIN WILLIS, 48, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

